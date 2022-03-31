Salvation Army helped 15K people in 2021

Organization prepares for upcoming fundraiser

Salvation Army of Grayson County served over 15,000 individuals in Grayson County with services such as pantry assistance, shelter for the homeless, addiction, employment service, rent and utilities assistance as well as assistance for veterans in 2021.

A report about the service to the community the nonprofit made in 2021 was given to the GRayson County commissioners Tuesday.

"So we do a lot here in Grayson County," SA of Grayson County Board of Directors Member Jenny Hampton said.

"The one thing that is most unrecognized and that I think should be recognized more is that we are a church and we are here to help," she continued.

She also announced an upcoming fundraiser called, "Love Beyond An Evening with Chad Hennings" which will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 10.

Hennings is a former Dallas Cowboy and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

The event will include a dinner as well as auctions and people can find out more information about it on the Salvation Army's Facebook Page.

Salvation Army Major Tex Ellis said the fundraiser is expected to help them cover costs not covered by grants for specific purposes.

"We are excited about it. The Salvation Army has not had an annual event locally in about ten years," Ellis said.