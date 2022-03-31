Helpers continue clean up efforts in Sherwood Shores

Relief efforts continue in the Sherwood Shores area as residents try to pick up the pieces of their lives after an EF-2 tornado damaged homes in the area on March 21.

A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released Thursday said Grayson County Disaster Relief is still working in the area to assist those who have needs.

"Texas Baptist Men will finish their operations on Friday, April 1st. United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) will mobilize a team in Sherwood Shores on Sunday, April 3rd to continue clean-up efforts and begin small repairs," the report said. "Grayson County Disaster Relief met with Catholic Charities today to begin working on long-term recovery efforts."

Debris removal for constructive, household, and vegetative debris continues on site daily. The county is still suppling roll-off dumpsters for each type of debris.

After inspections by various agencies, it was determined that the EF-2 tornado destroyed 48 homes or left them with major damage or destroyed. Another 22 structures were determined to have suffered minor damage.

Sherwood Shores has less than 1,200 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

Storm impacted property owners may qualify for a temporary property tax exemption if their property sustained damages from the March 21 storms. The deadline to file is 105 days after the date the disaster was declared by the Governor. The Governor declared this disaster on March 22, 2022. The deadline to file this application is July 5, 2022.

Grayson Central Appraisal District has opened up applications for owners of damaged property to seek tax relief assistance. Those impacted by the storm may find the applications online or complete the application in person at the Appraisal District offices at 512 N Travis, in Sherman. Those with questions may call 903-893-9673. Online application and instructions are available on the home page at graysonappraisal.org.

Grayson Disaster Relief under fiscal management of United Way of Grayson County (in coordination with and at direction of Grayson County OEM), offers the following links to facilitate assistance to those who need help and those who want to help.

Damage can be reported at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Those that would like to assist others can do so at http://tinyurl.com/SherwoodShoresAssistance. Donations are being accepted through https://tinyurl.com/2jws9bh4. Individuals can volunteer at https://tinyurl.com/sherwoodshoresvolunteer.