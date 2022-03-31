Denison ISD announces hiring of new assistant superintendent

Denison Independent School District will be getting a new face among its leadership. The district announced Thursday that Andru Gilbert will serve as the district's new assistant superintendent of schools.

Gilbert's hiring comes amid a changing of the guard in district leadership this year with the retirement of Henry Scott after nearly three decades at the helm of the district. Earlier this year, the school board of trustees announced that Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride would be promoted to fill Scott's vacancy. In turn, Gilbert will now fill Kirkbride's former position.

"I'm just a family guy who is really passionate about public education," Gilbert said. "My wife and I both live to serve. I have spent my entire career in public education as an advocate for what we can do to support and improve our local communities and the lives of our young people ... Our desire and ability to serve both our students and the Denison community makes the local school district so important and a perfect fit for us."

Gilbert previously served as the principal of Ferris ISD where he served has principal of Ferris High School since June 2019. During his time with the district, he served on the district's bond planning committee the is overseeing a upcoming $79 million bond that will be used to finance a new career and technology education center, a fine arts center, and enhanced athletics programs, among other upgrades.

In addition to his experience with Ferris and other school districts, Gilbert has also served as an adjunct professor in the College of Education at Dallas Baptist University since June 2019. While at Ferris he also implemented campus models that focused on college and career readiness as a priority.

"My time working ad an adjunct professor has also allowed me to see first-hand the support our new educators need coming out of a college setting," he said.