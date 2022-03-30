Hicks announces departure from SISD

District to begin search for new superintendent

After six years at the helm, Sherman Independent School District Superintendent David Hicks announced Tuesday he will soon be departing the district following being named the lone finalist for superintendent at Northwest ISD.

Hicks tenure with the district saw significant chances within the district including a successful bond election that led to the construction of the new $157 million Sherman High School.

"This community has and continues to overwhelmingly support our public schools and have accomplished so many positive things in the last six years," Hicks said in a statement to the Herald Democrat. "Sherman's educators are second to none and I know that our children's futures are bright and the possibilities are unlimited."

Hicks also oversaw the Transition 2020 campaign that led to the former high school becoming the district's second middle school, Dillingham Intermediate becoming an elementary campus, and the elimination of the intermediate level within the district.

These changes also led to a restructure of the district's attendance zones.

It is these factors that make it the perfect time for Hicks to step aside and make way for more leadership, SISD Communications Director Arena Blake said Wednesday.

"We've worked really hard to put the district in a position to where we are successful," she said, highlighting the district's financial position. "We have great things in place currently, and so this next step of who will lead the district in the future is one of excitement and one of hope. We are forward thinking and everything is set up for the next leader."

The SISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss what the next steps will be and how the district will proceed in finding Hicks' replacement.

The district could opt to promote internally, as Denison ISD did earlier this year when it named David Kirkbride as the new superintendent following the retirement of long-time superintendent Henry Scott. The district could also opt to hire an outside search firm to find candidates for the job, as it did in 2016 when the Texas Association of School Boards helped recruit Hicks into the district.

"We won't know exactly what they are going to do until that meeting," Blake said.

Regardless of what route it takes, members of the board anticipating having a new leader in place by the end of the school year.

"The crucial building blocks are in place, and the time will never be better for the next leader of Sherman ISD to take the helm," Board President Hillary Clark said. "Our board of trustees is grateful for Dr. Hicks' leadership over the past six years, and we wish him the best in his new position. As a community, we can be proud of the accomplishments of our students and staff."

Blake said Hicks does not have a set departure date yet. Over the next three weeks, he will go through the hiring process with the new district and determine when he will start there. However, Blake said Hicks is currently focused on finishing the current year strong with Sherman ISD.