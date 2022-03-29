Sherwood Shores burn ban to continue

The burn ban for the Sherwood Shores area was continued Tuesday. That area was hit by what the National Weather Service declared an EF-2 tornado on March 21, and FEMA and Texas Division of Emergency Management officials toured the region this weekend.

While the people in that area may need to burn some of the vegetative debris that they are trying to clean up, there will come a time when the county will allow for that, GC Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said.

Right now it is too dangerous to conduct burns for a variety of reasons including the number of volunteers who are still in the area trying to help people recover and the pressures on the local fire departments, Somers continued.

The county is trying to help people by hauling away items that they need cleared and asked the community for one more week to make sure that they can assure safety conditions are better before allowing for burns in that area.

The burn ban that continues to be in effect was started on March 25 with an emergency declaration by the Grayson County Judge. Commissioners will consider it each week until such time as they decide to lift it.

The ban does not prevent people from cooking outdoors. More information about the burn ban can be found at http://www.co.Grayson.tx.us.