New mural depicts contributions of Denison's T.V. Munson

A new downtown mural will soon pay honor to a Denison horticulturalist and the city's long-standing relationship with a city across the globe. Muralist and graffiti artist Arcy started work this week in downtown Denison on a mural depicting the contributions of T.V. Munson and his history within the city.

The mural, which is located at 131 W. Main St., comes as the two cities celebrate a 30-year relationship as sister cities. The connection stemmed from Munson's actions in the late 19th century that helped save the French grape stock.

"Our 150th anniversary seemed like a fantastic time to celebrate our longstanding partnership with Cognac, France, with another beautiful mural in our Main Street district," Denison Director of Leisure Services Aaron Werner said.

Munson, a known horticulturalist, botanist and viticulturist, gained recognition in France during the 1880s when he helped save the country's wine industry. At the time, a blight was threatening the country's stock of grapes that are used in wine production. Munson was able to send over rootstock from North Texas that was resistant to the disease and was grafted onto the existing plants.

For his efforts, Munson was awarded the Chevalier du Merite Agricole in France.

In the years that followed, a relationship developed between the cities of Denison and Cognac, France. This culminated in the two communities becoming sister cities in 1992.

This is not the first Arcy mural in Denison.

The artist previously painted a mural depicting former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. During his tenure as president, Eisenhower helped create the Sister Cities program in the U.S.

In addition to serving as a celebration of anniversary for the city and its Sister Cities program, the mural also acts as a return to form for the program after it saw a downturn in activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has significantly impacted our ability to send students overseas for the travel abroad program for the last two years, so our Sister Cities Board of Directors wanted to find a way to share the importance of this program and solidify its place in Denison's rich history,” Werner said.