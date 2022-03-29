Life after graduation: Schools work to meet readiness standards in the era of COVID-19

In November, the Sherman Independent School District said about 34 percent of graduating seniors from the 2020-2021 class were ready for college or career programs after graduation. These students and the two classes before them, navigated through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning and other changes related to life in this era.

By comparison, about 72 percent of students from the 2018-2019 class met college, career, military readiness standards.

Still, local schools and colleges are working together to ensure that area students are prepared for college or careers following high school despite setbacks and learning loss due to the ongoing pandemic.

"It is true that there are instructional learning shortfalls, but in that time they have mastered remote conferencing, time management, technology skills and just the resiliency they displayed in the face of adversity," Denison Independent School District Director or Curriculum Shonda Cannon said.

Tamy Smalskas, SISD assistant superintendent of student support and engagement, attributed this drop to multiple factors outside of learning loss during the pandemic. Prior to 2020, students could be deemed ready by taking a series of sequenced career-tech courses, but these were removed as a qualifying factor.

Additionally, military readiness has not been included in the calculation as the U.S. Department of Defense reevaluates how it gauges this criteria.

Currently, students can qualify toward the district's readiness score by scoring well on the Texas Success Initiative college entrance exam, an advanced placement exam or other related tests.

Career readiness points can be gained by students who acquire an industry-based certification, graduate as workforce-ready under a degree plan or earn certain other educational certificates during a student's educational career.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the district has taken several steps to offset any learning loss that may have occurred during the pandemic. Among these initiatives is the addition of a college and career readiness coordinator to the high school campus. This new staff member is working with students to create individual plans for each student with goals upon graduation and how to achieve them.

Other efforts involve tutoring and outside resources to assist students in passing qualifying tests. The Texas College Bridge is among these resources and helps prepare students for a second attempt at the TSI test.

"We have found that the kids seem to be more successful on that. It is more of a remediation program that takes the kids from where they are at and builds on that so they can be more successful when they retake the TSI," Smalskas said.

While the number of students who qualified as college or career ready dipped in 2020 and 2021, Smalskas said these efforts have already shown results and early indications show that 2022's numbers will be closer to pre-COVID numbers.

"I feel that we've already seen the drop this year, because, through the individualized planning, we are back where we were before COVID," she said.

Like Sherman, Denison reported increasing numbers of students who are deemed college or career ready since the beginning of the pandemic and the learning gaps that came with it.

Cannon said the district has many online resources like Sherman, but said the most successful initiative toward catching up has been the district's rigorous tutoring programs. Retired educators have helped tutor students, both before and after school, who have fallen behind.

These programs were mandated by the state for students who did not pass the STAAR test, but has also helped with prepare student for life after high school, she said.

Meanwhile, Grayson College already had programs aimed at assisting students of all levels transition into college life prior to the pandemic.

Among the programs that started amid the pandemic was the Texoma Promise program, which pledged to assist qualifying students by paying off what tuition was not covered by grants and financial aid. During one of the launch events at Sherman High School, college representatives noted the school's 100 percent admittance rate.

The program came as college enrollment rates were in a decline during the pandemic. Only about 39 percent of graduates nationwide went on to attend college, GC Dean of Planning and Institutional Effectiveness Debbie Smarr, said.

Of those, Grayson College got 47 percent of local graduates. With 1,799 high school graduates, 696 went to a college or university anywhere in the US. 327 chose to attend Grayson College.

Smarr believes that the majority instead went into the workforce, possibly out of concern that they were not prepared for college.

"Every new incoming, degree seeking student must demonstrate college readiness, whether that is through previous course-taking experience or by taking the TSI exam," Smarr said.

Traditionally, students who are not considered college ready are were given additional courses to bring them up to the college level. Since 2018, the college has allowed co-requisite courses to be taken at the same time.

In situations during the pandemic when testing wasn't easily accessible, the college did allow waivers based on previous course scores, Smarr said.