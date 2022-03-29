Disaster declaration extended for areas affected by March storms

The disaster declaration issued by Grayson County on March 25 was extended by county commissioners Tuesday.

While straight-line winds hit several areas in the county, the National Weather Service determined that an EF-2 tornado struck the area of Sherwood shores on March 21.

More:Gov. Greg Abbott visits North Texas following Monday's storms

"It has been a whole community effort," GC Office of Emergency Management Director Somers told commissioners about the cleanup process taking place in Sherwood Shores since the severe weather event.

Sherwood Shores has less than 1,200 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

"I felt like I was watching the Battle of the Ax on a different type of field," Somers said of watching the Sherman and Denison employees picking up trash with grapple hooks Monday.

Somers said despite everyone's best efforts, they need to extend the disaster declaration.

"One of the primary reasons for doing that is because there is reimbursement available through federal funds to public sector likely because we had so many tornado events across the state," she said.

More:County works to assist, assess damage after North Texas storms

The state has to meet a $50 million threshold of damage assessed to get the federal funds for disaster relief. There were 32 confirmed tornados on that night so it is expected the state will reach the limit it needs.

"When we think about that, we also think about folks like GCEC, the public coop, and they've done millions of dollars of permanent restoration work out across the county and so those are some of the reasons why we need this," Somers said.

Officials have found that the area hit by the tornado has a high concentration of uninsured and under-insured homes due to current valuations.

Making those determinations about disaster relief is a long and complicated process that could take months to be completed.

"But I am so proud that because of volunteer work through a group we call Grayson Disaster Relief who works to do case management and do damage assessment and is led by Stephanie Chandler at United Way, we've finished the initial case assessments we had to make yesterday, " she said.

More:Emergency declaration, burn ban issued for Sherwood Shores

Officials started with the assumption that there were about 53 destroyed homes 27 homes with major damage. and nine with minor damage. There were also 20 that were affected by the storm which brought the total to 109 homes in the Sherwood Shores area. FEMA determined that there were 33 homes destroyed, 15 with major damage and 22 with minor damage. That brings the total to 70 total that count under FEMA's eligibility criteria.

"So, we will wait to hear what that means coming back," Somers said before stressing that they could not have gotten down to those numbers without the hard work put in by the teams at the all of the county and state offices and agencies as well as by the local volunteers and disaster assistance groups.

More:GALLERY: Damage from March 21 storms

Somers said there will also be help available to locals from the Small Business Administration in part because of the help of the Grayson Central Appraisal District.

"They literally walked the disaster area door-to-door with us yesterday and helped us," Somers said. She said there will be an exemption given to people whose property was damaged by the storm that can reduce their taxes.

"On our website is the best avenue for getting help and giving help. There are links on there," she said that will allow people to get on a list and they will circle back to make sure people get the help that they need.

The address for that website is http://www.co.Grayson.tx.us.