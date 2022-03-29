Courthouse elevator plans to cost county $450K

In the coming months, there is going to be a big change at the Grayson County Courthouse that has nothing to do with elections.

The county will soon be replacing the elevator the public uses to move between floors. Anyone who has ever been stuck in that elevator, and that would be a lot of people, knows it couldn't happen soon enough.

Last week, the county approved spending $450,000 on the project. The funds won't come from the county's coffers however. GC Judge Bill Magers said the renovation will be paid for with funds from the American Recovery Act.

Magers said the renovation will not only replace the current elevator, it will change the positioning of the elevator.

Currently, the elevator is off the main hallway on most of the floors of the courthouse. The small area one must enter off the hallway to access the elevator can make it hard for people using assistance devices such as wheelchairs or scooters.

The new elevator will open right into the hallway to make it more accessible.

In addition to the elevator, the county courthouse is also equipped with a chair lift to help people navigate the stairs between levels. Both the west and south sides of the courthouse are equipped for handicapped access.