Construction market increases may affect lots costs for Bel Air development

The cost to live in one of Sherman's upcoming mixed-use neighborhoods may soon be increasing. The city of Sherman and developers for Bel Air Village are proposing an increase to the assessment charged with the purchase of each lot to better reflect the current construction market.

The city is expected to hold a public hearing on adjusting the assessment rate on April 4.

In early 2021, the City Council approved the creation of a Public Improvement District to provide an alternative funding source for infrastructure and other public improvements in the first phase of Bel Air, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417. Under the PID, a fee would be added onto the purchasing cost of lots within the development to pay off some of these improvement costs.

"Remember that the public improvement district is an instrument used by the developer to assess properties within the development for improvements, enhancements, etcetera," City Manager Robby Hefton said last week. "The city has no participation in that. We have to approve it as the taxing authority, but the developer is the one allowed these assessments and the dollars go to the developer to reimburse ... him or her for improvements made."

The first phase of the project is expected to encompass 58.53 acres and 327 single-family lots.

In 2020, the idea of a Public Improvement District was virgin territory for the city as it negotiated how to finance infrastructure within the upscale development, which would feature a public lagoon-style water feature. The city had explored other options for alternative financing, including impact fees and tax increment reinvestment zones, but this the first time the city had considered this tool.

The city formally created the PID in March 2021, with an initial assessment of a total of $7.2 million between the lots within the first phase. However, the market has shifted significantly since then.

"When it was approved building costs were way different than they are now, and so as Municap began to look at this issue they determined that additional assessment was available through the PID," Hefton said, referring to the city's PID Administrator. "This request is an amendment is for an increased assessment on a per lot basis."

Developers are now seeking $9.1 million in total in assessments. Hefton noted that the developer had costs that would have not been covered under the first assessment. The city now estimates that the developer's costs for the improvements sit at about $9.06 million.

"We are now able now provide for the full infrastructure, all authorized improvements to be paid for through the PID," said Devon Whitlock, representing Municap.

City officials noted that the city's portion of the public improvements is not expected to change if the maximum assessment is adjusted. Likewise, they stressed that the assessment and fees only apply to lots within the development and would not impact properties outside of Bel Air.