Bryan County History: Fancy stitching in Bryan County

“For thousands of years men and women have made, worn, traded, and admired various forms of decorative needlework, from small daintily embroidered handkerchiefs to giant gold embroidered texts that bedeck the kiswah in Mecca. Decorative needlework was and remains a feature of life throughout the world.” Textile Research Center*

Was your great-great grandmother skilled in needlework? Did she crochet? Knit? Tat? Embroider? Long before statehood there are mentions of needlework in Indian Territory. Miss Julia Turnbull, a student at New Hope Female Seminary east of Scullyville won a prize in 1877 for displaying the “best specimen of needlework.” Her classmate, Miss Sarah Hawkins, was a close second.

The decade after statehood shows a surge in the popularity of needlework, especially embroidery, and many of the ladies in Bryan County organized clubs, displayed their work, advertised their skills, and competed with each other. Mrs. K. E. Clark of Caddo did “fancy embroidery work such as shadow work, eyelet, and stamping patterns, any design”. Embroidery clubs studied and learned different stitches, worked together as a group, and often had sales to raise funds for worthy causes. The clubs were also social outlets and many, like the Durant Embroidery Club, included refreshments, music, or cards at their meetings.

In 1911 the Caddo Civic Club prepared “fancy work embroidery” and other items for the Caddo Corn Carnival. The Women’s Home Mission Society and the Loyal Women’s Bible Class, each held a bazaar and sold fancy work to raise money for their charities.

By 1914 there were many more women involved in embroidery clubs and sewing circles. The Route 2 Sewing Circle of Caddo was quite active and often shared meetings and activities with the Caddo Embroidery Club. Mrs. C. D. Robinson, Mrs. Carrie Williams, Mrs. E. G. Baxter, Mrs. W. W. Baxter, and Mrs. Carl Folsom were among those who attended both meetings.

While the clubs often held contests at their own meetings, the major competitions were held at township fairs and Caddo’s annual Corn Carnival. Prize winners at the 1914 event were:

Fluff embroidery- Mrs. D. B. Williams

Carnation embroidery- Miss Lillian Pierce

Crochet and embroidery- Miss Lillian Pierce

French and eyelet embroidery- Mrs. Joe Doxie

Wallachian embroidery- Mrs. Dodd

Officers of the Caddo Embroidery Club in 1915 were: Mrs. John L. Boland, president, Mrs. G. A. Crossett, vice-president, Mrs. Elmer Craghead, secretary and treasurer. Some

members: Mrs. Jim Thompson, Miss Ita Wallace, Mrs. J. T. Petty, Mrs. D. O. Nail, Mrs. George Stevenson, Mrs. G. E. Carroll, Mrs. Riley Stevens, Mrs. Haralson, Mrs. Z. J. Harrison, Mrs. S. W. Maytubby, Mrs. E. C. Eichoff, Mrs. C. E. Manning, Mrs. R. L. Sanders, and Mrs. Lake Brewer.

Bokchito “Needlework Club” was organized during this time and also the Bennington “Do As You Like” club. They were Eastern Star members who met to practice embroidery, tatting, and crochet.

In Durant, a group of friends gathered and formed a fancy work and social club. They asked their husbands for name ideas and chose “The Linger Longer Club”. Mrs. Story hosted the first meeting. Also organized in Durant was the Tuesday Ten Club.

In the twenties clubs formed in Milburn and Utica. Caddo organized a “Young Ladies Embroidery Club” in 1924. Officers were: Janice Crossett, president; Sewell Barber, vice president; Helen Sargeant, secretary; Lou Cyle Coffey, reporter.

The skills learned in those early clubs were lovingly passed on to the next generation.

A recent informal survey of friends and relatives in the local area found that many women still enjoy embroidery and other needlework and most learned the skill from a female relative.

*TRC Needles is a digital encyclopedia set up by the Textile Research Centre (TRC) in Leiden, Netherlands. It covers many types of needlework, including appliqué, beading, embroidery, needle lace making, and quilting. https://trc-leiden.nl/trc-needles/

