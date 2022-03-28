5 graduate veteran's court program; bring GC total to 21 since 2016 program start

Friday, five men from a local diversion court graduated out of a program meant to help them find a path back to their lives. Two took part in the Grayson County Veteran's Court and three participated in the Fannin County Veteran's Court.

The Grayson County graduates bring the number of veterans to complete that program to 21 since the program began in 2016. 62 people have taken part in the program since the beginning, information from the court said.

Graduation from the program is not easy or guaranteed.

"We don't call it a graduation. We call it a commencement," Judge John Roach said as he introduced the Grayson County graduates. That is because, Roach said they are not ending anything but beginning the next chapter of their lives.

The program takes veterans who have been involved in the criminal justice system, assesses their needs and offers them help managing situations with treatment aimed at allowing them to successfully take part in society again.

One of the men who was exiting the program started his talk by apologizing to the district attorney who had to work on his drunk driving case. The veteran said he found himself drunk behind the wheel of a car going the wrong way on a local highway. Since entering the veteran's court program, he said he is not the same person as the guy who was going the wrong way.

He has been sober for 18 months.

"I want to be a new person. I want to be a new man," he said before telling those still in the program that they will have to work at, but ultimately, they will get out of the program what they put into it.

Supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veteran's assistance, the program charges participants a fee not to exceed $1,000. They must also pay for urinalysis, drug or alcohol monitoring devices, evaluations and inpatient or out patient treatment and counseling.

To be considered for the program a person must either be a current member of the military or a veteran of armed services including the Reserves, National Guard or State Guard and their offense must be somehow connected to their military service.

If a person is accepted into the program, their case is transferred to Veteran's Court.

There are periodic reviews of the case as the person makes his or her way through the program set out for them by the court and they are rewarded for success and sometimes punished for setbacks.

Friday, the two men who finished the program stood in front of a crowd of people in the west courtroom at the Grayson County Courthouse as Roach signed paper work that would drop the criminal cases that had brought them to the court's attention and whipped those charges from their records so they could go forward as proud productive members of society who have served their country.

In addition, Roach gave each man a challenge coin and a refurbished American flag. He said the flags, like the veterans in the program, have seen better days but someone cleaned them up, sewed up their tattered pieces and gave them new life. They hope that is what has been achieved for the veterans who complete the program, but he cautioned them that it is up to them to maintain their new found sobriety and their new lives. They can't go back to the old ways, or the will end up back in trouble. He wished them well, but reminded them that the court is still just a phone call away should they find themselves in need of a reminder of what it takes to be the people they want to be.