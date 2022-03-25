Working for Texoma outside of Texoma: New media manager promotes TCOG

For lots of folks, the term "work from home" wasn't really in their vocabulary until the pandemic hit two years ago and millions of people throughout the country learned how to do their office jobs from home.

While many people have returned to their offices, some have not and many may not ever go back to working from an office five days a week.

One of those people might be Texoma Council of Government's public information and media manager Tonya Nyberg.

Nyberg has been with TCOG for about six months and recently said that she is really enjoying her job. She felt it was such a good fit that when her boyfriend got offered a promotion in Houston, she didn't want to leave her job here in Sherman.

So she spoke with TCOG ED Eric Bridges about going remote full-time.

"He said, 'It's a brave new world," she said about his enthusiastic response to her request.

"It's my job to broaden awareness on TCOG and the programs that we have to offer," she said and that it is the kind of job she can do from anywhere. She attends staff meetings and TCOG's monthly board meeting remotely and said she is just a phone call or computer chat away anytime one of TCOG's other employees needs her.

TCOG covers Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties so no one at TCOG works in all of the places covered by their work. The council of governments offers programs aimed at improving the economic vitality and quality of life in Texoma.

Nyberg said the remote position has its challenges but she thinks it is working out well. She is not the only TCOG staff member working from home still.

"TCOG has been very flexible and understanding of the situation "whether that be COVID-19 or bad weather," she said.

Nyberg moved around a lot as a child.

"I was in four different schools in just my sophomore year in high school," she recalled. Those moves allowed her to meet a lot of people.

"I feel that it made me very adaptable."

She was born in Minnesota but went to Sherman High School for her freshman year and part of her sophomore year.

Then the family moved to South Dakota where she finished high school in a class of only 12 students including herself and her twin brother.

She attended St. Cloud State University in Minnesota to study broadcast journalism. While in college she worked at the school's news station where she worked her way up from an anchor shadow to an anchor spot and producer. She graduated in 2019 and then she decided she wanted something a little bit different.

"I was just looking for any kind of communications job," she said. And she found on in Denison with a video production company called Swagit Productions which produced live and on-demand government meetings. She was there for about a year when she heard there was an opening at TCOG for a public information and media manager.

Though TCOG was not one of Swagit's customers, she had worked with a number of councils of governments so she felt like the position at TCOG might be a good fit.

"I felt like I was pulled to apply. I felt drawn to it and to TCOG's mission. And it's been great so far."

She said the staff at TCOG works hard to provide programs that improve people's lives and she enjoys getting to spread the word about the great work that they do.