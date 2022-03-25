Violinist showcase to take place April 12

Southeastern

Violinist Eunice Keem will perform on Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Southeastern Oklahoma State University as part of the Musical Arts Series.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Keem, who currently serves as adjunct professor of violin at the University of North Texas, has established herself as a dynamic and engaging artist, equally compelling as both soloist and chamber musician. A Chicago native, she attended Carnegie Mellon University for her music studies. After joining the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in September of 2011, she began her new position as Associate Concertmaster in the 2014-2015 season.

As a soloist, Keem has been featured with orchestras such as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, National Chamber Orchestra, Park Ridge Civic Orchestra, Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra, Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, and Evanston Symphony Orchestra.

As a chamber musician, Keem was a member of the Fine Arts Trio, first place winners of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.

For more information please visit www.se.edu/music/musical-arts-series/