Sherman hosts open house for comprehensive plan update

Sherman planners and city leaders are asking for public input on one of the city's guiding documents that could shape development for the next decade. The city of Sherman will host an open house on Monday to discuss and get back on its ongoing update its comprehensive plan.

The broad planning documents could help guide city leaders in future growth within the city by offering growth projects, preferred land use and other information. This will be the first time that the document has been updated since 2009.

"It really guides growth and development not just for planning, but for all aspects of city functions," Development Director Rob Rae said, noting the city has individualized plans for parks and other aspects of city planning. "They are all part of the comprehensive plan. This one is mainly going to be focused on future land use, housing and the trails master plan is also part of this update."

Typically, these plans are updated every five to 10 years. However, need often serves as a driving force for cities to update their guiding plans. For some, unprecedented growth can serve as a trigger for updates.

"I think what's happened in the last 10 years is that before 2009 Sherman's growth was pretty steady; not DFW growth, but a good steady growth, " Rae said. "What we've since 2015, since the recession ended, was significantly more growth than we're used to seeing."

Currently, the city has about 8,100 single-family units and more than 10,000 multi-family units somewhere in the development process. This could set the stage for growth unlike what the city has seen in the past.

Despite the significant growth in housing and residential uses, Rae said that Sherman has seen growth and interest in other uses, including retail and industrial employers.

"One thing that is unique to Sherman compared to our neighbors to the south is that we are not a bedroom community like some communities in DFW," he said. "We have a large employment base which attracts people and those commuting to Sherman from outside. Where some could focus simply on housing, Sherman needs to focus on all aspects from housing to employment to manufacturing like SEDCO focuses on. It really is a holistic approach to best use and how we want to grow."

Residents can weight in on the current progress on the plan on Monday when the city hosts a open house from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Rae said he expects work and planning for the plan to take place throughout the summer. A finalized version could be presented to the public some time in October.