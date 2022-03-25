Q&A: Hander seeks second term in City Council Place 6 seat

Denison voters will choose which of four candidates should represent the city at large when they hit the polls on May 7. This year's spring elections will see Place 6 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hander seek reelection against challengers Kevin Arrington, Gwen Braxton and Albert Gilberti.

The Herald Democrat recently reached out to the candidates in the race and asked questions on what their plans if elected and how they would respond to growth and other issues facing the community. Hander, Braxton and Gilberti responded to the questions, with Arrington not responding in time.

Hander completed an email interview about his candidacy:

Q: What skills or experiences do you bring to the table that you feel would assist you if you were elected to the city council?

A: "I can offer a listening ear and be the voice needed as we all work to better our community, and I’m willing to put in the time and energy needed for this role. My time on the council has included the Main Street fire, Winter Storm Uri, and COVID-19. Throughout this I have been part of Team Denison’s unyielding efforts to move our community forward no matter what obstacles may arise. As a homeowner and downtown building owner, I have skin in the game, an unwavering passion for our city, and want what is best for our community while honoring our unique past."

Q: Denison isn't the only community in the region that is experiencing growth. How do you feel Denison can take advantage of new growth and development taking place across Texoma?

A: "Denison can best take advantage of new growth and development throughout our region by being a true team player on a larger scale. Simply put, Team Denison will become part of Team Texoma and work with communities such as Sherman, Durant, and Pottsboro to anticipate new growth, create a solid framework for how to address that growth, and communicate clearly with one another on what will need to be done as more growth approaches our doorstep. Together is the only way we will succeed, no one can operate effectively in a vacuum and our communities are the exact same way."

Q: With development at Denison's doorstep, there has been debate on how best to pursue development while maintaining the city's past, previous developments and heritage. What do you feel is the best approach to this?

A: "The best approach to future development is to make sure we take time to listen to our citizens and do our best to protect the sense of community that makes Denison such a special place to live. The growth is coming; it’s inevitable. However, that doesn’t mean our community has to change to fit with the new growth. Instead, we can work with developers and pursue quality growth that ties into our community and wants to honor our heritage. We are our community’s biggest advocates and have the power to affect real change as development pushes up from the south."

Q: With the growth taking place, what opportunities do you see facing the city? What pitfalls or hazards do you see, and how do you plan to address them?

A: "Our biggest opportunity with growth is to be part of the process and make our voices heard. Through our Planned Development process, we can ensure that new neighborhoods dedicate greenspace, provide sidewalks, and create a product that will make the surrounding community thrive. Our major pitfall will be infrastructure. Our community is 150 years old and has antiquated infrastructure and a backlog of overdue maintenance. We will need to come together and pursue funding mechanisms such as Certificates of Obligation, Bonds, Impact Fees, or dedicated Maintenance Fees, and then leverage that funding for our aging streets, sewers, and water treatment."

Q: If elected, are there any projects or initiatives that you would like to pursue? If so, how would you go about bringing them to reality?

A: "Projects we need to pursue include a new animal shelter, new central fire station and police station, and updated water and sewer systems. A program I would like to restart and rename is the Malvern Youth Advisory Council in memory of Councilmember Bill Malvern Sr. for all of the work he did to create this group years ago. I would also like to start a Denison Historic Marker program that celebrates our history. To complete these we will need funding, creativity, and volunteers. Without doubt, I’m a believer that anything is possible if we work together for a common goal."