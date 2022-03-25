Q&A: Gilberti proposes shared housing program if elected to City Council Place 6

Denison voters will choose which of four candidates should represent the city at large when they hit the polls on May 7. In this year's spring elections, Place 6 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hander seek reelection against challengers Kevin Arrington, Gwen Braxton and Albert Gilberti.

The Herald Democrat recently reached out to the candidates in the race and asked questions on what their plans if elected and how they would respond to growth and other issues facing the community. Hander, Braxton and Gilberti responded to the questions, with Arrington not responding in time.

Gilberti completed an email interview about his candidacy.

Q: What skills or experiences do you bring to the table that you feel would assist you if you were elected to the city council?

A: my need to help out people.

Q: Denison isn't the only community in the region that is experiencing growth. How do you feel Denison can take advantage of new growth and development taking place across Texoma?

A: Try to get things started like a shared housing program. Trying to get companies that will hire local talent instead of bringing people from outside areas or from dallas. Getting movies made in this area as whitewright as done. With tax breaks like dallas ,austin and houston does.!

Q: With development at Denison's doorstep, there has been debate on how best to pursue development while maintaining the city's past, previous developments and heritage. What do you feel is the best approach to this?

A: Festivals that we have. Having the main street committee ms. Dow advertise more about the Eisenhower park and museum. Denison heritage discussion and music from the past times .

Q: With the growth taking place, what opportunities do you see facing the city? What pitfalls or hazards do you see, and how do you plan to address them?

A: Pitfalls the high rent taxes. Bad roads a way to fix it shared housing they have this program in dallas county and in the east coast whereby homeowners that are in a bind can get someone on a fixed income or low income or working person to share home. Also If their is pay I will not take it for city council. The state may have monies to fix the roads taxes I will vote no on any non important issues

Q: If elected, are there any projects or initiatives that you would like to pursue? If so, how would you go about bringing them to reality?

A: a local agency could help sponser a shared housing program serving grayson county it can be non profit or run through the city. I am running this campaign as a protest. To high rents the homeless, disabled, low income working and non, need a voice.