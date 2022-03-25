Q&A: Braxton highlights transparency in City Council Place 6 race

Denison voters will choose which of four candidates should represent the city at large when they hit the polls on May 7. This year's spring elections will see Place 6 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hander seek reelection against challengers Kevin Arrington, Gwen Braxton and Albert Gilberti.

The Herald Democrat recently reached out to the candidates in the race and asked questions on what their plans if elected and how they would respond to growth and other issues facing the community. Hander, Braxton and Gilberti responded to the questions, with Arrington not responding in time for the article.

Braxton completed an email interview about her candidacy:

Q: What skills or experiences do you bring to the table that you feel would assist you if you were elected to the city council?

A: The skills I bring to the table are: managing large department budgets, benchmarking, planning (events and large projects), leading groups for public/private sector and government, project management, negotiating and contracting, training, delivering, and tracking results. My experiences include recovery and response for emergency management, working with a cross-section of communities, including Denison. High-Performance work environment experience and volunteerism. I have a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in organizational development. In 2016 I completed Denison Leadership’s 9-month training and development program, where I learned about municipal government.

Q: Denison isn't the only community in the region that is experiencing growth. How do you feel Denison can take advantage of new growth and development taking place across Texoma?

A: Denison can take advantage by raising the bar on standards and producing results that make Denison the benchmark for other cities and municipalities. We cannot continue to create opportunities for growth and development in a manner that outpaces improvements made to the city’s infrastructure. A collapse in core infrastructure, especially technology, could have a costly paralyzing effect on safety, communication, and overall productivity for schools, households, and public and private sector. Creating a benchmark improvement in the area of safety and communication could help the city to garner renowned recognition across the region and state.

Q: With development at Denison's doorstep, there has been debate on how best to pursue development while maintaining the city's past, previous developments and heritage. What do you feel is the best approach to this?

A: Making choices that yield short-term gains is not worth the long-term pains that we see across various industries and in urban development. I feel the best approach would be to: 1. Encourage and support developments that can improve the city by honing on projects that bring well-paying sustainable jobs that promote work-life balance and jobs that focus on sustainability. 2. Promote the use of quality work and materials when constructing affordable housing. 3. Be more inclusive culturally when identifying things intended to reflect the city’s heritage.

Q: With the growth taking place, what opportunities do you see facing the city? What pitfalls or hazards do you see, and how do you plan to address them?

A: One opportunity is to improve the level of distrust within the community. Another is to get away from being one-dimensional when drafting new ordinances or resolutions, which is beneficial for merely some, in a city of +/- 27, 000.

A pitfall or hazard is continuing to do what we’ve always done and expecting a different outcome. Idle speech and futile promises don’t make things better; it only fuels distrust. I plan to address this by promoting change and challenging other council members to take every opportunity to build relationships through principle-based decision-making involving the frequently overlooked constituents.

Q: If elected, are there any projects or initiatives that you would like to pursue? If so, how would you go about bringing them to reality?

A: My first initiative would be demonstrating transparency by having regular town hall meetings with constituents. Second, implementing a program that encourages health and wellness through education. The way I would do so is by taking advantage of some existing programs or partnering with DISD or GCC. Third, I would like to inform and educate the constituents on codes and ordinances. Not everyone has computers or are technically savvy. Many people need help interpreting and understanding the city’s codes or ordinances and the permit process. Again, this is something that could be brought to reality by partnering with other stakeholders.