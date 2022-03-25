Emergency declaration, burn ban issued for Sherwood Shores

While the clean up from Monday night's storms in the western part of Grayson County continues, county officials Friday issued both a disaster declaration and a burn ban.

The burn ban is only for Sherwood Shores and continues from Friday afternoon to 8 a.m. on March 30.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers issued the disaster declaration Friday afternoon.

"This was sent to the Governor with a formal letter requesting state and federal assistance. Sufficient documentation of damages had been met as of today to make this declaration and seek that assistance. Grayson County Disaster Relief and OEM officials continue to work onsite with individuals to assist them in reporting storm damages and will continue to work this weekend. More volunteers, both churches and individuals, as well as businesses, will work again tomorrow, Saturday, to help with debris removal and clean up," said a statement from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management.

That statement said that although the county had reached the $475,000 estimate in uninsured public damages it needs to declare the local emergency, the state still needs to meet the more than $50 million dollars in such damage before it can expect help from the federal government.

"Door-to-door teams continue working to make sure everyone impacted has received word that they must report their uninsured damages. In addition, Grayson County OEM together with non-profits and other agencies in the county, will use all media opportunities including website, social media, press releases and in-person interviews to increase public knowledge of the reporting requirements," the statement said.

Where to report damage

All residents with property damage are strongly encouraged to report it at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Current Needs

Additionally, the statement said getting rid of the debris left by the EF-2 tornado that struck Sherwood Shores remains the biggest challenge for both private and public areas of the affected area. The storm destroyed 53 structures and seriously damaged 27 others. Nine more structures were also damaged.

On Friday, only three customers in the impacted area remained without power. The United Way, according to the report from OEM, is still providing shelter for some of those displaced by the storm.

Tax Help

Those people whose homes were damaged may qualify for a temporary property tax exemption if their property sustained damages from Monday night's storms.

"The deadline to file is 105 days after the date the disaster was declared by the Governor. The Governor declared this disaster on March 22, 2022," the OEM statement said.

The deadline to file the application is July 5. Grayson Central Appraisal District has opened up applications for owners of damaged property to seek tax relief assistance."You may find the applications online or complete the application in person at the Appraisal District offices at 512 N Travis, Sherman, TX 75090. If you have questions you may call them at 903-893-9673. Online application and instructions are available on the home page at graysonappraisal.org," the OEM statement said.

Where to get help

REPORT damage at: damage.tdem.texas.gov

ASSISTANCE http://tinyurl.com/SherwoodShoresAssistance

DONATE https://tinyurl.com/2jws9bh4

VOLUNTEER https://tinyurl.com/sherwoodshoresvolunteer