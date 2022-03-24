$22.6M bond package approved for water system, capital improvements

The city of Denison took steps to secure funding for its latest series of water system improvements this week when it approved selling $22.6 million of bonds. These bonds will help finance many major improvement projects, including some aimed at improving the city's pumping capacity and winterizing the facility to prevent outages during significant weather.

The city's latest series of bonds come following near historic low lending rates that were seen in early 2021. Since then, global factors have led to instability and rising rates in the market.

"We are in a period of volatile time as you are probably aware with the current geopolitical situation. We are in what we would consider a rising interest rate environment," said Marti Shew who represented Hilltop Securities.

The city announced its intent to issue the bonds in January and advertised this intent in the weeks that followed. Through the bidding process, Shew said the city was able to secure the bonds at just 3.05 percent interest. While this was higher than recent years, it historically was a favorable rate for the city.

As a part of the bond issuance, the city received a financial rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, who gave the city a AA- and AA, respectively, Shew said.

"You are in a very elite category," she said. "You should be very pleased."

Each year as a part of the budget process, city staff will bring forward multi-year plans for capital improvement projects. Among the long-awaited projects in this latest series is the construction of a new pump station at Lake Texoma. The new station will improve the city's pumping capabilities while also allowing the stating to be moved into deeper water where pumping is easier.

In a separate item, the council approved entering into a $150,000 contract with Archer Western to for construction manager services on the project.

"We signed the agreement with Plummer Associates for design in 2014, and due to several different challenges that we ran into, the (U.S. Army) Corps (of Engineers) has finally granted our easement and we are ready to get started," Public Works Director Carrie Jones said.

Other improvements that will be financed under the current slate of bonds include utility work on Loy Lake Road, work at the Duck Creek interceptor, water plant filtration improvements and other system improvements.

Electrical upgrades and backup power generators for the Texoma pump station aimed at preventing loss of power are being done on a separate project, which is also being funded the bonds.

These bonds should be sold and secured some time next month, officials said.