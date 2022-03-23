SOSU students travel to Tenn. to celebrate Women in aviation at conference

Staff reports

About 14 Southeastern Oklahoma State University students recently traveled to Tennessee to attend the 2022 Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference held in Nashville.

WAI has more than 15,000 members worldwide and 150-plus chapters, and SOSU has about 20 active members in its chapter of the organization.

"This annual international conference provides an opportunity for individuals and companies within the aviation industry to come together and network," a news release about the trip said. "Fourteen Southeastern students attended in hopes of making life-long connections in the industry. In addition, SE was one of only two Oklahoma universities to attend the conference, and its team of fourteen students and sponsors was one of the largest collegiate chapters present."

The release also said the WAI SOSU chapter is dedicated to advancing the professional skills of its members and providing educational and networking opportunities to its students.

"With this mission, they are often engaged in events such as Girls in Aviation Day, touring airline training centers, visiting aviation museums, and attending the WAI Conference," the release said.