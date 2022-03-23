Early plans for new $300M hospital project approved

For the past two years, developers have quietly worked to bring visions of a new hospital into the community. As of this week, those visions took several steps forward into become reality.

The City Council approved a series of items Monday night that cleared the pre-development road for the construction of a proposed $300 million, 80-bed hospital in south Sherman. If developed, the hospital would expand the capacity for emergency services in Texoma and potentially support the growth of other medical services near the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75.

"We've been working on this project going on two years now, and these were kind of the final actions that the council had to take for the project to take its next steps," City Manager Robby Hefton said. "It's close. There will be more activities that the developers have to accomplish, but this was a big night for the city of Sherman."

While work on this project began around 2020, details on the proposed hospital, located along W. Travis, have been sparse. Early details on the project came out in January 2021 when a master development agreement was issued for the project and issued a pre-development loan for the early stages of the project.

Since then, talk of the project has been relatively quiet.

Monday's actions included definitions on the duties of Ivy P3 Group, CFP Sherman, LLC, and Crossroads Hospital Development, LLC, among other partners in the project. The council also approved authorizing developers to issue up to $300 million in bonds for the project and a replenishment agreement related to a portion of these bonds.

"In football terms, we are on the 10-yard line," Robert Colombo, founder of Ivy P3 Group, said Monday. "We still have 10 yards to go, most related to the completion of documents."

In discussing the project, Hefton stressed that the city plans to take a limited role in developing the hospital. The city is not looking to own and operate a hospital, he said, adding that he sees the city as a beneficiary of having a community hospital operated by a non-profit created specifically for it.

"This was our opportunity to join with experts in the field to bring a project like this to Sherman," Hefton said. "It is not a city of Sherman hospital. It is not a city of Sherman project. We are simply partners to help them get past all the things that need to be done to bring this project to fruition."

Hefton also noted that the city is not issuing any of the debt connected to the project and it will not take on any of the financial burden from the project.

However, concern was raised among the council about possible financial implications of the project. Specifically, Council member Shawn Teamann expressed his concern over a replenishment agreement that could obligate the city to pay a portion of the debt service of the project.

"I believe city of Sherman taxpayers should not be on the hook for the consequences of financial decisions made by an independent third party," Teamann said following the meeting.

As a part of the project, developers would create a reserve fund that would be drawn from in order to pay debt service. As a part of the agreement Sherman could be called in order to replenish this fund in order to make these payments if the cash flow from the hospital is insufficient.

Hefton estimated that portion of the bonds covered under the replenishment agreement would be about $30 million.

"Our role is simply as the financial beneficiary of a non-profit hospital," he said. "With respect to our skin in the game, only after all of the other reserves would be depleted would we be called to write a check for anything."

"We believe that is a remote possibility — it is a possibility — but any moneys that we would be asked to replenished would be repayable to the city of Sherman," he continued. "I believe it is a very low risk to the city, but a risk worth taking because we desperately need healthcare of this magnitude in the city."

Teamann said he was concerned about the potential financial burden this placed on the city, especially as the city has other needs in coming years as it continues to grow.

The city has basic responsibilities like roads, water, sewer, public safety, and ect. that need substantial attention to handle existing and future demand," Teamann said. "Our water system alone, to provide for the industrial and residential boom we are experiencing, will require hundreds of millions of dollars in capital improvements.

"I believe in encouraging private sector development, but I do not believe in subsidizing it with taxpayer dollars. The $30 million of private debt, with a potential payment of $1.5 million a year, added to the City’s formula will have an effect on the City’s ability to adequately provide for it’s basic infrastructure. "

With that and the increasing scope of the city's role in the project, Teamann said he could not support approving the agreement.

"I know this entire time we've been actively pursuing a new hospital in that corridor and Sherman in general," he said. "I am pro hospital; I am pro this hospital. I want to see it happen, but this is such a dynamic change."

When put to a vote, Teamann was the sole vote against the replenishment agreement.

For his part, Hefton said he believes that the hospital could serve as an economic anchor for development not only on West Travis, but in the areas surrounding it.

"This will be the anchor for all sorts of medical development in that area and not just in Crossroads," he said. "I feel like it is going to spread westward, and there is room in the Northgate Park area."