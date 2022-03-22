Police search for aggravated robbery suspect

Staff reports

Sherman police have released information related to an aggravated robbery that took place in Sherman Tuesday. In a news release, SPD said the robbery took place at around 10 a.m. at City Credit Union at 401 W. Wilson Avenue in Sherman.

The suspect in the alleged robbery had not been located as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"During the investigation, it was learned an unidentified male suspect entered the credit union lobby, displayed a handgun, and ordered the employees to provide him with money (cash)," the release said. "The employees complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect fled the location in a gray sedan, which is believed to be a Ford Focus."

Police have provided a description of the robbery suspect.

"Based on witness statements and a review of surveillance video footage, the suspect wore a black hoodie-style jacket, a black cap, sunglasses, jeans, and white shoes," the release said. "The suspect also wore what is believed to be fake mustache and beard in order to disguise his identity."