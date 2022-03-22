GC will not renew animal services with Sherman

County chooses to Pilot Point

Grayson County will not be renewing its animal control contract with Sherman.

Tuesday commissioners approved a six-month animal control contract with All American Dogs Animal Control in Pilot Point in southwest Grayson County.

The county will pay $205 per animal dropped off by the Grayson County's animal control officer at the Pilot Point shelter. That amount is for the first 100 animals for the next six months.

If the contract is extended, the number of animals allowed will go up to 200 per year. The price for animals over the limited amount will be $275 per animal and the county will have to pay an additional amount for the contract.

That additional price could range from $35,000-$69,000 depending on the number of animals the county drops off in excess of the original contracted amount.

"I want to thank Sherman for their relationship over the years," said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers after the court approved the contract. "It was very beneficial to the county. We understand that they want to go in a different direction and we understand that. But for the county taxpayers, we need to watch out for their interest as well and so this provides us a much lower rate than what Sherman was wanting to charge us and I think it will be a good deal."

Sherman recently upped its cost for its services to the county. The city wanted to charge the county $450 per animal after years of charging around $50 per animal.

Going forward, Grayson County residents whose animals end up at the shelter after being brought in will be charged a $75 impoundment fee to get the animal back and will be charged $15 a day for each day the animal is at the shelter. If a non-resident wishes to drop off an animal at the shelter, they will be charged $275 per animal.

The contract is for five years but is renewable each year.

Magers said this takes care of the county's animal control issues for the next six months and gives both the county and All American Dogs a chance to see if the contract is beneficial to both parties.