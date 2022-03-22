DPD says Denison's crime rate is down

Staff reports

The Denison Police Department reported there was a significant drop in crime rates from the year 2020 to 2021. In a news release issued Monday, the department said the numbers are detailed in its recently released 2021 annual report.

The decrease was around eight percent in 2021 and violent crime decreased by 18 percent. Property crime decreased by six percent.

“The year 2021 again presented challenges with the continued presence of the Pandemic. Even with these daily challenges, the Denison Police Department continued to provide public safety service at the highest level,” Chief Mike Gudgel said. “Our strategy of strong community policing, coupled with responsible and just enforcement towards the criminal element, have led to a significant crime decrease over the past year. These decreases in crimes are a true testament to the men and women of this department who continue to perform their duties admirably during difficult times.”

The release said the department uses The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program to help generate statistics on law enforcement.

"These crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, theft, and vehicle theft," the release said.

The report can be viewed at http://www.denisonpdtx.com.