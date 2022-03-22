Annual report highlights decreasing crime, increasing police activity

The Denison Police Department has released data on law enforcement activity and criminal activity in 2021. In the annual report released Monday, the department said the city saw an overall decrease in its crime rate for the year.

The report, issued each year by the department, covers many aspects of the department ranging from the city's crime rate to the department's budget and hiring for the year. While the report showed an overall decrease in the crime rate, other numbers that often come with a growing community saw an increase.

"Our strategy of strong community policing, coupled with responsible and just enforcement towards the criminal element, have led to a significant crime decrease over the past year," Police Chief Mike Gudgel said in the 2021 report. "We experienced an 8 percent decrease in overall crime in 2021. As of special interest is our decrease in violent crime. Where violent crime is on the rise across the country, Denison’s violent crime rate decreased 18 percent in 2021.

"These decreases in crimes are a true testament to the men and women of this department who continue to perform their duties admirably during difficult times."

The crime rate is calculated using data from an FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program that has been in use since 1930. The report compiles data based on different types of crimes and separates them into different categories including property crimes and violent crimes, department officials said.

The 2021 report noted 538 Part 1 offenses, which include murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, arson, human trafficking and other criminal acts. This was down from 584 in 2020 and 590 in 2019.

The report classified 93 of these offenses as "against other persons", a decrease of about 20 over the previous year. The remaining 445 were classified as property offenses, which declined from 471 in 2020.

The number of homicides and fatality crashes remained steady with a single homicide in both years and three crashes in 2020 and four in 2021.

Department officials noted that the ongoing pandemic may have had some impact on the city's crime rate for 2021, but said that it would be difficult to put a definitive number to its impacts.

"There is no exact calculation to report how the pandemic, if at all, affected our numbers," Media Relations Coordinator Emily Akins said. "The year 2021 again presented challenges with the continued presence of the pandemic. Even with these daily challenges, the Denison Police Department continued to provide public safety service at the highest level."

Despite the decrease in crime rate, the department saw an increase in workload and activity.

The number of arrests made in the patrol division increased from 852 to 1,517 in 2021. Likewise, the number of citations issued also increased from 3,473 to 6,057 for the year. Warnings also went up from 4,344 in 2020 to 6,744 last year.

"We attribute a lot of these growing numbers to the growth in our city," Akins said. "A lot of the work we do each year is not necessarily related to what is categorized as “crime” in our crime comparison numbers. We take miscellaneous reports of non-criminal activity. Things like parking, animal service reports, information reports, medical assists etc."

The department saw slight decreases in other activities last year. The number of calls for service dropped from 20,609 in 2020 to 20,528 in 2021. Similarly, the number of traffic accidents that the department worked decreased by 103 in 2021 with 793 incidents.

"As our city grows, we expect the number of calls and reports to grow as well," Akins said. "We work diligently with our Police Department teams, as well as City Leaders and our Council, to ensure that we are preparing for this growth as it continues."

The investigation division also saw increases in its number of cases in 2021. The division saw 678 new cases — an increase of 135 over 2020. The division also saw an increase in the number of cases file with the district attorney's office with 1,441 cases. By comparison, 1,146 cases were filed in 2020.

The division also saw 450 additional cases closed or solved in 2021 than it did one year prior.

Special crimes also rose in 2021 with an increase of 60 in the number of new cases filed compared to the year prior. The special crimes cases led to 186 arrests and $119,416.

"Special Crimes new cases are officer generated in reference to narcotics," Akins said. "Reports filed, arrests made, and new cases can actually help bring our crime rate number down. The more we work with our citizens, the more crime we are able to prevent."