$23K grant to help library purchase equipment to help those working remotely

The Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library received a grant for more than $23K to spend on technology, equipment, and outdoor classroom supplies.

“The grant funds will be used to meet the needs of the increasing number of patrons who are working and meeting remotely,” says Library Director Robbee Tonubbee.

To assist with online meetings, trainings and classes…study rooms and the computer lab have recently been soundproofed.

The $23,630.61 grant, will also go toward purchasing equipment, including a portable video conference unit and laptop.

Tonubbee says, “The grant monies also allow us to create outdoor classrooms. We’ll have the flexibility to learn and do more activities outside.”

Equipment for outdoor classrooms and activities include an outdoor kitchen, carts for carrying supplies outside, a PA system, signage promoting outside events, PPE and more. Additional Information The Oklahoma Department of Libraries is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide targeted grants to public libraries, literacy programs, and tribal libraries/cultural centers and museums.

Awarded grants will be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the pandemic. The ARPA funds are made available through the Institute of Museum and Library Service.