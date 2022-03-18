SOSU events to cater to teachers, prospective teachers

SOSU

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be hosting two events on April 1 for current educators or students interested in pursuing a teaching career.

On Friday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hallie McKinney Ballroom, Southeastern’s Department of Educational Instruction & Leadership will host a “Prospective Teacher Academy.’’

This event is designed for high school juniors and seniors interested in the teaching field, as well as current teachers and administrators.

Six former Oklahoma Teachers of the Year – including Jon Hazell of Durant – will be speaking and also be part of a panel discussion. Keynote speaker is Rebecca Oglesby, the 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Students will learn about the education requirements for teaching, as well as the benefits. Lunch will be provided, as well as t-shirts, prizes, and other giveaways.

Later that day, in conjunction with the Prospective Teacher Academy, the SE Career Management Center will host a Spring Education Career Fair. This event is from 1-4 p.m. in the Magnolia Room.

The Career Fair will provide an opportunity for SE students and alumni to network with an extensive number of school districts seeking candidates for teachers, counselors, coaches, and administrators.

To register for these events, visit https://www.se.edu/teacher-education-fair-2022/