TCOG gives out awards to telecommunicators
Grayson County Sheriff's Office dispatcher Alixx Frazier won the telecommunicator of the year award from Texoma Council of Governments recently.
TCOG Executive Director Eric M. Bridges announced the awards at TCOG’s annual Texoma Texoma Regional 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Banquet where telecommunicators within the region were awarded for the important role they play in public safety.
“Telecommunicators are the critical link between those in need of emergency services and those that provide emergency assistance. The Texoma region is fortunate to have such devoted and dedicated telecommunicators,” TCOG 9-1-1 Program Manager Beth Eggar said in a news release.
Frazier has been a dispatcher since 2021 and her nominating letter said thshe has already worked two downed helicopter incidents and is particularly good at working with those who are threatening to take their own lives.
"She brings a positive attitude and kindness that never waivers, even after all this job hands you. Her smile could light up a room in any dispatch center. She steps up to cover any shift when needed without complaint or negativity; that normally comes along with losing a day off," the nominating letter said.
The awards and recipients are as follows:
The Silent Heroes Award:
Andrew Baldridge, Denison Police Department
Curlen Barger, Whitesboro Police Department
Pam Davis, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Finney, Sherman Police Department
Kim Heon, Gainesville Police Department
Cala LaRocca, Bonham Police Department, and
Kenady Price, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
The Life Saving Award:
Kavin Eastbrook, Denison Police Department
Deana Miller, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
Sholandra Moore, Denison Police Department
Sara Patterson, Sherman Police Department
Kim Reynolds, Bonham Police Department, and
Ronnie Sadler, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office
Team Award of Merit:
Gracie Castaneda, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
Ivon Wood, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and
Alixx Frazier, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office
Supervisor of the Year:
Chad Allen, Denison Police Department
Silent Key Remembrance:
In remembrance of Daniel Lachan, Telecommunicator at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, who passed away in February 2021.