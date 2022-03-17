Sam Rayburn MVC on VA list for possible closure

Fannin County's Sam Rayburn Memorial Veteran's Center is on the list of veteran's healthcare centers targeted for closure in a new report that addresses the upcoming needs for veterans care centers in the U.S.

The Asset and Infrastructure Review released March 14 has Bonham's Veteran's Affairs Center listed as one of the facilities that will be closed.

The report says that the Bonham VAMC, which was built in 1948 and served about 1,969 veterans in 2019, should be closed and its patients routed to hospitals in the Metroplex. The Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center's website says it employed about 600 people in 2017 and utilized around 400 volunteers a year to serve local veterans.

Grayson County Veterans Services Officer Jimmy Petty said that would be devastating for the approximately 10,265 veterans in Grayson County.

"But that is just a portion of the impact. You also have to look at Cooke County, Fannin County, parts of Collin County and Hunt County. All of those veterans utilize the Bonham facility in some form," Petty said.

Local veterans would have to travel to Dallas to get care should the Bonham facility close.

The VA's report said the Bonham center currently offers primary care, mental health care, specialty care, residential rehabilitation treatment program and community living center services.

"The VAMC struggles to recruit and retain clinical staff," the report said along with noting that may people referred to the Bonham facility come from the Metroplex where there are newer facilities to treat them.

The report also says there will be public hearings and more investigations before the closures begin.

Petty said the best option for this area, were the Bonham facility to be closed, would be for something new to be built in the Sherman or Denison area.

There is currently a clinic in Sherman that serves veterans and Petty said perhaps that could be expanded. That clinic was not mentioned for closure in the VA report released this week.

It was also not listed as an option for expansion.