Music on Main lineup announced

Area residents and guests can look forward to 10 weeks of live music from the heart of downtown Denison as Music on Main makes its return for 2022. The annual concert series brings together travelling and local acts for weekly concerts on Main Street each Friday through the summer months.

This year's lineup will feature 10 main and 10 opening acts, with a focus on country music. However, Main Street Director Donna Dow said 2022's series should have something for all musical tastes ranging from blues acts to rock bands.

Among the more well-known acts in this year's series is Jimmie Vaughan, older brother of guitar prodigy and legendary blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan.

"He is probably the reason that Stevie Ray Vaughan is so memorable to all of us," Dow said. "He is a legend in his own right."

This year's series will open with Crystal Yates performing gospel music on May 27 as a part of Memorial Day festivities. Dow said the concert was made possible due to a partnership with the Denison Ministerial Alliance. Shawnda Rains Entertainment will provide the opening act.

"That's something that we've done for several years through the support of the Denison Ministerial Alliance," Dow said, referring to Yates' performance.

Vaughan will take the stage the following week on June 3 with Oliver White opening. Country Music Artist Corb Lund will headline the June 10 concert with Jared Mitchell Band warming up the crowds as the starting act.

The following week will see Rodeo Rock musician Winn Williams perform on June 17 with Daniel Sampley starting the evening's performances. Fort Worth-based rock musician Justin Ross will close out the month when he takes the stage on June 24, with Raynie Mcginness

Local musician Greg Guymon and the Local Legends will headline the city's Independence Day show on July 1. What sets this performance apart is that it will showcase music and musicians from the region, Dow said.

"What is special about that week isn't that it is him but that he brings a lot of other local legends to play with him, Dow said. "He coordinates it, but it is about many more of our local artists."

Shawnda Rains Entertainment is slated to open for Guymon a the legends.

Country music band The Derailers will keep momentum strong into July when they perform alongside Michael Christian on July 8. Country music act Joshua Ray Walker will take the stage with Taylor Walker opening on July 15.

Blues pianist, songwriter and singer Marcia Ball will be the main attraction for July 22 show, with Cola Harper as the opening act. The Frontmen of Country and Sons of Fannin will close out this year's series with performances on July 29.

This year's series will see the concerts return to Forest Park for the third year in a row. In 2020, the series moved from Heritage Park to Forest Park in order to allow for more space and distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are really excited about this year's lineup," Dow said this week. "We feel like this is our sesquicentennial year, so we really wanted to celebrate in a big way with Music on Main and we are very proud of the lineup this year.

Dow said it made sense to keep the concert in Forest Park as road work is expected in the near future around Heritage Park.

"That has worked well the past two summers. We were able to spread out and have plenty of room," Dow said. "Our crowds are growing, and we haven't made the permanent move from heritage park, but we didn't want to move for one year and then move back to Forest Park because of the D3 construction."