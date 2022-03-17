Atmos donates $5K to Habitat

Staff reports

Habitat of Humanity of Grayson County recently received donation from Atmos Energy recently.

In a news release issued this week, Atmos said this gift is one of hundreds made by Atmos Energy as part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities it serves.

“Atmos Energy is committed to supporting our neighbors in need in the communities where our employees live and work,” Andrie Krahl, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs, said in the news release. “Grayson County Habitat for Humanity is building homes for families experiencing hardships with the help of volunteers and corporate partners like Atmos Energy. These homes use natural gas which makes this partnership even more meaningful.”

Habitat for Humanity envisions a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization focuses on shelter but also advocates for equitable, affordable housing and sustainable, transformative development while promoting dignity and hope. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and then pay an affordable mortgage once the home is completed. With donor support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.

“Habitat for Humanity deeply appreciates Atmos Energy’s partnership in working toward a solution to meet a basic need: a decent home. Finding an affordable place to live has become more and more difficult in our country and in our community,” Laurie Mealy, Grayson County Habitat for Humanity executive director said in the news release. “Habitat for Humanity offers low-income families a durable, safe home with an affordable payment, zero-percent interest, and up to 30 years to pay the loan. Atmos has contributed generously to Habitat’s mission, and Atmos employees have volunteered on Habitat’s build sites, working alongside crew leaders and Habitat partner families. It’s life changing!”

In partnership with hundreds of organizations, Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities outreach benefits school districts, nonprofits, after school programs, and food banks through everything from backpacks and laptops to nutritious breakfasts to books that help early childhood learners read on level by third grade. Vulnerable households will also have access to funds through local energy assistance agencies that provide support with utility bills, weatherization, customer natural gas line repairs, and natural gas appliance repairs and replacements.