Amnesty program helps clear 182 warrants

Staff reports

During the last two weeks of February and first week of March, Denison's municipal court held an amnesty program to help resolve outstanding warrants. During the time period, individuals within the city who had active warrants were allowed to bring in 10 canned goods or non-perishable items in order to get $50 taken off of fines.

The program had a credit cap of $100, and during the 18-day period, the city collected 731 non-perishable items and cleared 182 warrants.

In a news release about the event, the city confirmed that the items were donated to St. Luke's pantry on March 17.

“The Amnesty Program provided by the Municipal Court serves two purposes. It helps those with outstanding warrants reduce their fees in an effort to help resolve their outstanding matters with the court and it gives back to the community at the same time by providing some help to a local food bank. Of course, the Court always offers a safe harbor where those making a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding warrants will not be arrested. There are also non-monetary alternatives to disposition of court cases and we want people to know we are here to help them get through the process of getting their cases resolved,” City Clerk/Assistant to the City Manager Christine Wallentine said.

If you have any questions, please contact the municipal court at 903-465-2720, Ext. 5004.