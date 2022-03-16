Severe weather season in North Texas: 5 things to know

April and May are the height of the severe weather season in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. That means those who live in this area need to be on the look out for weather that can go from mild to wild quickly.

It was confirmed that a funnel cloud seen in Fannin County early this week produced an EF 1 tornado, the National Weather Service said. In Grayson County, the storm brought with it precipitation and high winds.

Here are five things that people need to know about weather preparation this time of the year.

1. Know the difference between a watch and a warning.

This time of the year can bring with it a lot of weather aware days and some terminology that people should know to help keep themselves, their family and their property safe. A watch means conditions exist which could lead to severe weather.

When one hears a watch issued, one should start planning how they are going to deal with hazardous weather should it arise. This might mean moving those outdoor plans indoors or it might mean planning a route to safety in an outdoor venue.

At home, it could mean plugging in electronics to charge in case there is a power outage and making sure flashlights and other devices have batteries and are easily accessible. It is not a time to worry, but a time to plan.

A warning means severe weather is imminent and you need to take cover now. This is not the time to be rounding up supplies. It is the time to find safe shelter until the storm passes.

2. "Turn around, don't drown" is more than a slogan.

Many people don't realize just how little water it can take to become a huge problem. The National Weather Service says that as little as six inches of fast moving water can knock a person off their feet.

Nearly half of all flash flood fatalities occur in vehicles so it is imperative that people not drive through water covered roadways. Do not drive around road barriers as they are put there to save lives.

It is often impossible to know the depth of the water over the road or the condition of the road under the water.

3. You don't have to see lightening to die from it.

If you can hear thunder, you are in danger from lightening.

To keep safe if a thundercloud is near by, pay attention to changing conditions. If you hear thunder get off of outside elevated surfaces such as hills or ridges, and take shelter in a building or car.

Do not shelter under a tree. Get out of and away from ponds, lakes, pools and other sources of water.

4. Tornadoes can form in an instant and can be most dangerous at night

If there is a tornado watch in your area, stay weather aware by listening to local weather reports on local news or NOAA Weather Radio.

If you hear a warning issued, immediately go to a safe location such as storm shelter, basement or an inside room on the lowest floor within a shelter. Stay away from windows and doors and outside walls. If you are in a car, do not seek safety under an overpass or bridge.

5. Preparation is key to living with the threat of severe weather while enjoying all of the fun that spring brings.

While some of the most dangerous storms happen at night, deadly thunderstorms can happen any time of the day or night. To know when danger is closest to you, it is best to be in enrolled in an advanced warning system such as CodeRED.

CodeRED is an automated system that uses street addresses to send out emergency notifications to people in the path of a storm. But people have to register their devices to get those notifications.

To register for CodeRED in Grayson County, go to the county's Emergency Management webpage at https://co.grayson.tx.us/page/oem.cred and follow the instructions from there.