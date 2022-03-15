Sherman to help demolish Woodmen Circle Home

For decades, the Woodmen Circle Home has stood upon a hill overlooking Sherman and serving as a landmark of the region's past. With its years as an orphanage and old folk's home long in the past, representatives with the city of Sherman are ready to turn the page and write the next chapter in the site's history.

This week, Sherman entered into an agreement where it will partner with the private owners of the site to demolish the remaining buildings at the approximately 14-acre site at the corner of FM 1417 and Houston Street.

"This building you see here before you today has been here for over 90 years," Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch described it as a home for widows and orphaned children. "It has sat empty here for about four decades at this point, which has left it in the state of repair you find it today."

The facility was tied to the Woodmen Circle, a fraternal organization that also worked in selling insurance. It served as a home for the orphaned children of members and elderly women who were insured members of the group.

The Sherman facility was the first of three planned homes and would have served as the blueprint for the other facilities. However, the financial hardships of the Great Depression ultimately stopped plans for future locations.

The facility remained in operation until the early 1960s before it shut it's doors for the first time. The facility saw new life in the 1970s when a church moved onto the site. Meanwhile, urban legend of hauntings and ghost stories have sprung up over the years, especially as the building has fallen into disrepair.

However, for more than 40 years the site has remained vacant aside from the squatters and trespassers who have frequented the facility. Much of the interior has long since been demolished by trespassers, time and Mother Nature herself. Many of the floors, ceiling and walls have been worn away, while graffiti artists have claimed many of the walls as canvases for art.

Only the man of the building and the motto "All true work is sacred," a quote from Scottish Essayist Thomas Carlyle, still stands as a marker or headstone for the former orphanage. Meanwhile the building's corner stone sits nearby, tucked behind a tree that has since grown in the abandoned lot.

Strauch said survey feasibility studies of the site determined that it was not financially possible to remediate the site in its current state, and demolition was the best path for redevelopment. Beyond simple rubble, many of the floors of the building have built up a thick later of mud, dust and dirt from being open to the elements for so long. Garbage and other random items also liter many of the rooms within the main building building.

In portions of the building, floors or even the roof have collapsed.

As a part of the agreement, the city will pay about half of of the estimated $120,000 price tag for the demolition portion of the project. Prior to demolition, the site will need to go through an expensive remediation for asbestos that is throughout the structure.

However, the city will not be participating in this portion of the project, Strauch said.

The city will also be able to recoup a portion of its costs by claiming rights to the recyclable brick and metal within the building, Strauch added.

Once the building is removed, a valuable piece of property will once again be available for development. Given the location, along what has been a growth corridor for Sherman, Strauch said it would likely be used for a mixed use development with retail and residential uses.

"From the city's perspective, the 13 acres that this building sits on is obviously very valuable for the long-term development of the city," Strauch said. "It sits at one of the most heavily travelled crossroads in the city."

Still, Strauch described the feeling as bittersweet. While new development may come, a portion of Sherman's heritage and history will be lost to time. Efforts are being made to preserve the name and Carlyle etching for display potentially at the Sherman museum, he said.

"It really is sad that it has sat here for so long," he said. "There was certainly a time in the last four decades when the building could have been saved, brought back to life, repurposed, but it has just been neglected for so many years at this point. I would think there is nothing left to save."

Demolition on the site could begin as early as April, with an expected two-month turn around on the project, Strauch said.