Rising gas prices will impact county maintenance plans

Rising gas prices aren't just costing Grayson County residents pain at the pump. They could also impact the number of county roads that get fixes or upgrades this year.

Commissioners had to set their budgets for the year back on October, months before current inflation and the war in the Ukraine caused the price of gas to start to climb. Now, the increased cost for fuel could impact the scope of the work they plan to do.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said unless commissioners declare an emergency, they are bound to hold their spending to the level in their set budgets.

"Fuel will have a tremendous impact to the number and size of projects we will be able to do this year," he said. "Our trucks and heavy equipment are obviously impacted as they all run on diesel. We also have the delivery costs of all of our materials increasing significantly."

On Tuesday, AAA said the average costs for a gallon of diesel was $4.95. The average cost for that same gallon was only $2.84 a year ago.

Whitmire added that the costs of rock is up 30 percent and part of that is due to the fact that all of the quarries use diesel powered equipment.

He said the costs increases don't stop there. "Our road oils and asphalt bids are up an average of 25 percent as they are all petroleum based products."

Whitmire said he is reviewing his plans to see if he can't at least get critical repairs completed. Once that is done, he will see how much money he has left over to do improvement projects.

Commissioner Phyllis James agreed with Whitmire's statements on the way the increased cost of fuel would impact the commissioners budgets and scope of work.