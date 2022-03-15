Burn ban lifted

During their Tuesday meeting, Grayson County commissioners lifted the burn ban that has been in place in the county for the past week and a half.

The move came against the advice of the count's Fire Marshall John Weda who asked them to give the burn ban one more week.

Weda said there is still a lot of dry fuel out there to burn if a fire gets out of control.

"It rained all night," Commissioner David Whitlock said.

"I know we had rain last night," Weda said.

Continuing, Weda said having the burn ban in place has helped tremendously.

"We 've only had about 10 grassfires and we've only had one structure burn down due to a grassfire this weekend," he said that structure was lost following what was supposed to be a controlled burn that got out of control.

Commissioner Bart Lawrence spoke out against continuing the burn ban. In order for the ban to continue, one of the commissioners would have had to move to keep it in place and no one did so. With that the burn ban ended in Grayson County.

The Grayson County area experienced some rain on Monday evening and more rain is forecast for the area Thursday. As of morning Tuesday, the region had a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday and a 50 percent chance Thursday night.

Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 30 percent Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the 70s with highs near 76.

When commissioners voted to continue the ban at the March 8 commissioner's meeting, officials said that the reason for the ban was not entirely due to the weather.

"We had a number of fire service vehicles that were not working properly so our Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers asked me to declare a burn ban," explained Grayson County Judge Bill Magers on March 8.

That day, Somers told commissioners about 50 percent of the fire departments in the county had been impacted by issues with equipment. She said though the area did get rain, that can actually make it harder for departments to fight fires because the mud can cause vehicles to get stuck in fields.