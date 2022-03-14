Spring clean up planned for Precinct 1

Residents of Grayson County Commissioner's Precinct 1 can plan for a spring clean up on March 26.

The precinct will be accepting household items like appliances, furniture, scrap metal and the like from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the precinct barn at 1312 East FM 1417 in Sherman.

In past statements about the cleanup days, Commissioner Jeff Whitmire has said these clean up days are meant to help keep all of that refuse from ending up being dumped along county roads.

"We generally get between 150-200 tires," Whitmire said of the twice yearly event he has been holding since he first took office.

But they won't take just anything. They won't accept any hazardous material like paint, oil, or other chemicals.

They will take up to four tires per household but they don't want extra large tires like the ones on tractors.