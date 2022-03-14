Reconstructing FM 1417: TxDOT crews work to expand roadway

Staff reports

Along with major travel routes like US Highway 75, US Highway 82 and others, FM 1417 in Sherman continues to be a focus for Texas Department of Transportation crews.

In a news release issued Friday, the department said portions of the Farm-to-Market road between US 82 and State Highway 56 will be under construction as crews work to build new roadway pavement in the area.

"The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes," the news release said. "A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project. The east side of the Washington Street intersection at FM 1417 is temporarily closed for crews to complete storm drainage work and construct the new pavement across this intersection."

The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

"During the closure, motorists wishing to use Washington Street east of FM 1417 are asked to use Taylor Street," the release said. "After reopening Washington Street to traffic, construction crews will then close Taylor Street in order to complete the paving work across this intersection."

As always, TxDOT warns travelers to be cautious when traveling in areas that are under construction.

"These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues," a news release from the department said. "Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

The following projects are planned for the week ahead.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91. The northbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Houston/Lamar Street exit ramp. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Lamar/Houston Street exit. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

Northbound and Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road near West Staples Street and transitions back to the existing mainlanes near West Cherry Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Center Street. Within this area, the US 75 frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both mainlane and frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Center Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. To detour, eastbound Center Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Park Avenue, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Houston Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Center Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Center Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLyVQ6rYNhM

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja4n20dVniE

Detour for the Center Street closure at US 75: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIMoHaqAFGg

Northbound and Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road from just north of Houston Street and transitions back to the existing main lanes south of North Travis Street. This operation will allow for reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Washington Street. Within this area, the US 75 frontage road traffic has been reduced to a single travel lane, while US 75 mainlane traffic still maintains two travel lanes. Both mainlane and frontage road traffic are separated by concrete barriers.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Washington Street under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to complete work in preparation of the mainlane detour. To detour, eastbound Washington Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Lamar Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on North Travis Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Washington Street.

Video animations of the northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch and Washington Street detour can be viewed online at:

Northbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/ecznr3HUKjo

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic switch:

https://youtu.be/H5neHnIk9X8

Detour for the Washington Street closure at US 75:

https://youtu.be/kmoBOvt3kdI

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between North Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lanes shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersection as crews work on construction of new frontage road lanes.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to complete the remaining work on the project.

FM 1417, Grayson County: at the Park Avenue and Quail Run Road intersections. Watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to install traffic signals at these intersections.

US 75 full depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

FM 1753, Grayson County: from FM 120 to FM 1897. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and then overlay the roadway.

FS 121 (Grayson Parkway), Grayson County: from the Collin County line to FM 121. Construction is ongoing on this new-location roadway which is west of SH 289 approximately 4 miles. The new roadway will be two lanes with shoulders and will be an extension of the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway. Local traffic on CR 60 (Marilee Road) and Stiff Chapel Road should expect occasional road work at those intersections with flaggers present to control traffic.

FM 121, Grayson County: in Van Alstyne from Preston Avenue to John Douglas Road. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as construction crews work to install sidewalks, curb ramps, and landscape features.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday and Wednesday during the nighttime.

The annual contract to perform bridge repairs in Grayson County is underway. The following locations will have bridge repairs performed, so travelers should expect occasional lane closures while this work is underway. US 75 northbound mainlane bridge at Iron Ore Creek, US 75 southbound frontage road bridge at Iron Ore Creek, the SH 289 bridge approximately 1.75 miles south of FM 120, and FM 1417 at Post Oak Creek.

SH 56, Grayson County, from SH 289 to FM 901. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs on the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as workers complete the remaining work on the project.

SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as workers build the new SH 34 bridge over the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1552, Fannin County: from SH 78 to County Road 3710. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work on re-establishing vegetation on the project. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews complete the remaining work.

FM 981, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 78. On March 14 crews plan to close the roadway during the day to replace a failed drainage pipe across the roadway. Message boards will be placed on site in advance to notify travelers of the culvert replacement.

FM 1396, Fannin County: from FM 2029 west to CR 2275. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to widen the roadway.