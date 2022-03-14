Celtic festival to bring culture, heritage to Texoma for 2022

Texoma's celebration of Celtic culture and heritage will return to Pecan Grove West Park this month as the Sherman Celtic Festival & Highland Games celebrates its fifth year in 2022. The festival will showcase the sights, sounds and tastes of Celtic nations including Ireland and Scotland, among others, through a weekend of events and other festivities.

"The festival is simply a family-friendly and fun event for all of Texoma and provides a glimpse into Celtic culture, history and other aspects," Event Organizer Rob Ballew said. "It also offers the opportunity for local residents as well as people from all over the area to come and compete in a variety events such as the highland games, dancing competitions and pipe and drum competitions."

The annual event was started in 2017 by Ballew and other organizers who wanted a venue to showcase the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band and its music. This year would have been the event's sixth year, but the 2020 festivities were cancelled due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also postponed the 2021 event, which was held last fall, but organizers will be returning to its spring roots this year.

"I wanted a fun way to not only bring public awareness to our band, but also to shed a little light on the music of highland piping and drumming and the culture that goes with it," Ballew said. "I know that there are many people out here who have Irish, Scottish, Welsh, and other Celtic ancestry. One thing that we did not have here in Texoma was any type of event or other thing that would not only celebrate that culture, but be informative."

The event also takes inspiration from the North Texas Irish Festival, which is held in the Metroplex each year, Ballew said.

This year's event will include the traditional highland games and other sports competitions, including a new tug of war challenge and weight-over-bar championship. Organizers have also added a traditional Icelandic sport to this year's festivities in the form of a Husafell stone competition. The sport requires competitors to carry a large stone through a course, with whoever can go the furthest being declared the winner.

Other festivities for this year's event include Celtic dance competitions and the annual pipe and drum contest. Ballew said organizers were unable to schedule Celtic dance competitions this year due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions by the dance governing body.

Beyond the sports and other competitions, Ballew said he hoped that the event will allow visitors to learn more about the culture and their possible ties to it. Nearly 40 Scottish Clans will be in attendance and represented during this year's festivities in the cultural center. The Choctaw Nation will also be in attendance and provide cultural information alongside information on its long relationship with the Irish nation, Ballew said.

This year will see the event return to Pecan Grove West for the second year in a row. After testing it with last year's events, Ballew said it proved to be a good location for it.

"As a venue it is fantastic," he said. "The best part of Pecan Grove West with regard to our festival is we are a rain or shine event; rain doesn't stop us.

"So, the great thing about Pecan Grove West is that, should we get rain, there are paved walkways everywhere. Unlike in the past where people would have to walk through a muddy field, we have paved walkways."

The event will run from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on March 19 and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on March 20. Tickets cost $5 at the gate, with proceeds supporting Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and the Sherman Police Association.