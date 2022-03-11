Wage inflation affects district judge's office; county approves increase for court reporter

In the past year, one of the things facing leaders in all industries is how to hold the line on local salaries with larger salaries to the south influencing potential employees willingness to work in Texoma.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office has had a particular problem with recruiting staff who can make more in the Metroplex and the county had to adjust some salaries in that office to help with the the problem.

Grayson County was again in a similar situation Tuesday when 15th State District Court Judge Jim Fallon asked commissioners to increase the salary for the court reporter in his courtroom.

"I've got a problem," Fallon told commissioners. "I've been on the bench 17 years and this is the first time I've ever come over here mid year to ask for a budget amendment."

Fallon said his long-time court reporter recently left to take a job in Denton County because she could make about $40,000 more than she was making working for him.

He posted the job she left behind and has had no takers.

Since then, he has had to fill in with retired court reporters or the court reporters for other courts in Grayson County when they had the time. But this week, he couldn't get any of those court reporters so he had to cancel a jury trial.

Fallon said he is frugal and had been paying his court reporter less than the other two district court judges in Grayson County, but the time has come to change that. And, the change could be made this year without an impact to the overall budget because he has the funds in his budget.

At $99,500 a year, the new salary, he said will put his court reporter in line with what is being paid to court reporters in the county's other two district courts.

"This is going to be an issue for this year's budget," Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said after teasing Fallon about his frugal nature. And, he admitted there are certain areas of county government where wage inflation is going to be an ongoing issue as the county continues to grow.