OAP to perform competition piece for public

After being tripped up by snow, ice and COVID, the Sherman High School One-Act Play will perform its competition piece, “Bob: A Life in Five Acts,” March 25-27 in the SHS auditorium.

“I have never been prouder of a group of students for adapting to changes and running with what’s thrown at them,” said Kyle Nichols, SHS Theater Director. “These are the funniest group of kids that I’ve worked with.”

And that’s good, considering their show is a comedy centered around a man who learns what it means to be important in life. Along the way to self-acceptance, he meets eccentric characters and finds himself in zany situations.

“Kids these days, they yearn to be accepted and find out who they are in the world,” Nichols said. “Even though this play is an exaggeration of that, it really typifies that journey.”

The OAP troupe is coming off a solid UIL performance, where they secured eight individual awards, including six for acting, and an alternate spot to Zone.

“Bringing home nine trophies is pretty good,” Nichols said. “We’re happy with what we did.”

Winning nine awards was no easy feat. Inclement weather and COVID hampered the group’s ability to rehearse consistently, and even since their UIL performance, the play has completely changed.

“There was also the challenge of getting students back onstage after that long hiatus with COVID,” Nichols said. “There was one show last year, and the year before that, there was nothing.”

Senior Blaze Webb plays the lead character, Bob, which is the first time Blaze has been a lead. This is only his third show ever, he said, after joining OAP last year, but his inexperience didn’t stop him from winning an All-Star Cast award at UIL.

“This play has been a lot of work, considering the fact I have to go from a baby to child to a 20-year-old to a middle-aged man,” Webb said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

“I burned a lot more calories than I thought I would,” Webb added with a laugh.

Senior Gracie Hightower plays multiple characters, the most prominent being Bob’s adoptive mother, Jeanine. She, like Webb, joined OAP last year but has more experience with theater, and she has acted in musicals and more serious shows.

“It’s really something to compete with such different material, but it was a lot of fun,” she said, adding she thought her performance this year was her best. “I was really proud of my growth.”

The SHS OAP show is open to the public, and doors open at 7 p.m. March 25-26 and at 3 p.m. March 27. Admission is $5 at the door.