Backroad to development: Sherman moves forward with Flanary Road design

TI affect, other growth continues to drive area development

Sherman leaders are setting the stage for paving the road the road for future development, literally and figuratively, this week when it approved contracts for design work on a road that will serve as the backbone for growth near the city's southern border.

The City Council approved a $254,000 agreement with Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers for early designs on an extension of Flanary Road. This roadway will help service Texas Instruments, who are moving forward with development of a nearly $30 billion expansion, and other industries.

'Flanary Road has been seen as a major north-south connector not only for Sherman but for the county for quite some time," said Nate Strauch, Sherman community and support services manager. "However TI's decision to locate their new facility here has turned that from a long-term to a mid-term goal as they see Flanary as vital for the operation of that facility."

The contract will see Pacheco Koch complete 30 percent of the design work on the more than 10,000-foot, four-lane divided extension of the roadway from Progress Road to Shepherd Drive. This will also allow the city to move forward with right of way acquisition for the thoroughfare.

The project will also help the city set a water line easement for a new 36-inch water main that will run from the water treatment plant to Shepherd Drive and provide water for future developments.

Lee added that the city decided to hire Pacheco Koch for the project as TI is using them in its expansion, and the roadway will sit along the property's western border. By using the same consultant, Lee said the city can ensure continuity between the two uses.

The city will be assisted in this project by the Sherman Economic Development Board, who agreed Tuesday to finance the contact with Pacheco Koch. SEDCO President Kent Sharp said the extension was of interest to SEDCO as it opened new routes for both current and future business in the area, including several of its Progress Park industrial parks.

Specifically, Sharp said Progress Rail Services and JP Hart Lumber would benefit from the additional access, but it would also assist SEDCO in marketing its land for industrial development.

"It benefits SEDCO tremendously," Sharp said. "The design and alignment of Progress Drive and Flanary to Shepherd Drive would enhance the industrial infrastructure that serves out industries in the progress park area. It makes several of our parks more attractive to many manufacturers."

Lee said he expects the design work to be done some time in late summer or early fall.