Mike Eppler, face of Denison PD, retires after 32 years

For nearly, 45 years Lt. Mike Eppler has been a mainstay in law enforcement across Texoma.

From more than a decade with the Grayson County Sheriffs Office to more than 30 years with the Denison Police Department, Eppler has approached law enforcement from many roles. However, all things must come to an end, and the long-time face of the Denison Police Department is turning in his badge.

Eppler officially brought his career in law enforcement to an end Thursday with a retirement ceremony at the Denison SNAP Center.

Eppler was known as one of the more public figures within the police department having served for more than 20 years as the department's public information officer while performing other community-oriented tasks and roles.

"I think a good leader knows when it is time to go and a good leader will raise people underneath them to take their place," Eppler said in a phone interview this week. "I feel like that is what happened."

"I don't do goodbyes well and I prefer to say see you later," he continued. "It is very tough because I've made thousands and thousands of acquaintances and friends over this past 35-45 years. It is really hard to step away, but something tells me it isn't going to be stepping away fully."

The dream of being a police officer came to Eppler when he was in his teenage years. Ironically, it came to him as he was on the other side of the law.

"I befriended some officers when I was a teenager and just decided that was what I wanted to do," he said. "I thought it was really cool what they did."

Eppler said he decided he wanted to be an officer after an encounter with police when he was around 16 years old and was caught out after curfew. After the incident, Eppler decided he wanted to follow in their footsteps.

"I thought that if I am going to do this I want to be on their side," he said. "The officer was very nice about it, but I was 16 years old, and I was terrified."

Eppler had to wait until he was 21 to pursue his interest in law enforcement.

He started his career in the Sheriff's Office where he worked 13 years. Eleven of those were as a reserve deputy and two as a deputy.

Despite enjoying the field, Eppler decided to move to the Denison Police Department in 1990 due to salary differences at the time.

Despite the improvement in pay, Eppler started in Denison at the bottom as a patrolman. However, his experience and years with law enforcement led him to a detective position after just a few months.

"Everyone starts as a patrolman," Eppler said. "That's where everyone should start because that is where we build our foundation and learn things and how to do them. Patrol is the backbone of the department and any one of us could be in patrol helping with it."

Eppler would stay in investigations in varying roles for about 21 years. However, during this time he also worked in the other roles within the department.

In 1996, he became the public information officer for the department and often spoke with the press on the department's behalf.

Eppler was promoted to sergeant in 2000 and lieutenant just three years later.

After wearing so many hats, Eppler said it was difficult to decide which role was the most fulfilling as each served its place and served the community in its own way.

"Each one has its own specific, particular...excitement and its own work; each one is different," he said. "In community services, you don't do law enforcement work every day like you do a patrol officer or detective.

"In that respect, I love being out and around people, meeting people, meeting kids and being out in public. In patrol, you are out in the middle of things. You are there when things happen. It is a lot of work, but it is very rewarding."

Despite this, Eppler feels he had the most impact in service the community, especially to kids. One of his duties involved speaking to middle school children about gang awareness. In this role, he said he touched the lives of thousands of youngsters over the years.

Many investigations also had him working on crimes against children.

With his new free time, Eppler hopes to spend more time with his wife and family. While he hoped to spend a little longer in law enforcement, the things that matter most come first.

"The time you miss with your family is time you don't get back."