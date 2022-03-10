Children's centers ready to Go Blue for abused children

Herald Democrat

Go Blue Day in Texas is Friday, April 1, 2022. This is a day that people across the state of Texas will be wearing blue in honor and memory of child abuse victims.

The Fannin County Children’s Center and the Grayson County Children's Advocacy Center both have blue shirts available for sale for this occasion. In Fannin County, orders can only be placed and paid for on-line at www.fanninccc.org. Short sleeve shirts cost $12 each and long sleeve shirts are $18 each. Youth and adult sizes are available in two different designs, including one new design with the slogan “See Something, Say Something.”

Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on March 22 to guarantee a shirt in time for Go Blue Day on April 1, 2021. Shirts will be ready for pick up March 29-31at the Children’s Center at 112 W. 5th in Bonham. To order shirts or get more information about the center, go to www.fanninccc.org or call 903-583-4339.

In Grayson County, the shirts are $10 for youth, $15 for adult sizes small through XL and $15 for sizes 2XL through 4XL. The Grayson County shirts can be ordered online at https://funraise.org/give/Grayson-County-Children%E2%80%99s-Advocacy-Center/b26a2897-089d-47b0-ada0-6463c6dab775/. Those ordering 10 or more shirts from the Grayson CAC will have their name or business name listed on the back of the shirt if order is submitted by March 11th! For more information call 903-957-0440.

“On Go Blue Day, we hope to once again see lots of photos on social media with people wearing blue in support of victims of child abuse,” said Sandy Barber with the Children’s Center in a news release. “Whether they are wearing our shirts or not, we encourage schools, businesses and other organizations to wear blue and take group photos and send them to us so we can share too.”

“This year’s slogan is “See Something, Say Something.” It is a great reminder for all our community that it is important to report suspected child abuse,” said Barber of the Fannin County shirts. “For the victims of child abuse who are silently bearing the trauma of abuse, seeing so many people wearing blue might help them find the courage and tell a trusted adult about the abuse."

In Grayson County, the shirts feature a white heart and helping hands.

But buying a shirt is only one way to show support for abused children. The GC CAC also recommends people wear blue every Friday in April and post photos of their group in blue with the hashtags #goblue and #learnrecongizereport

They also recommend people post pictures of themselves and their group in blue and use the hashtags #goblue #learnrecognizereport and turn their businesses blue by hanging blue ribbons, using blue light bulbs, and other blue items to be creative in letting others know that business supports children.

Those who suspect child abuse can get help by calling the child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.