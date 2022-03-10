Child abuse leads to 9 year prison sentence for Sherman woman

Staff reports

A child refusing to go home after school has lead to a nine year prison sentence for a Sherman resident. In a news release issued Thursday, the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Demeatrice Sheppard, 38, of Sherman, was found guilty of injury to a child following a jury trial in the 397th District Court of Grayson County. Sheppard was sentenced to nine years in prison by a jury and the sentence was pronounced by Judge Brian Gary.

The release detailed what the DA said led to learning of the abuse by Sheppard.

"On January 14, 2020, a Sherman PD Officer was dispatched to a local school in reference to an injured child," the release said. "A child had refused to exit the school bus when arriving at home, and the school district had the child returned to school for further investigation of the child’s fear of going home. Upon further investigation, the child made an outcry that Sheppard (the child’s guardian) had been beating her with an extension cord. School officials were able to view the child’s injuries and attempted to count lacerations but admittedly lost count after twenty or so. The injuries viewed were clearly the result of substantially more than reasonable discipline. In speaking with the child, it was determined that there were seven other children living in the home. Due to the obvious severity of the beating of the child, CPS and SPD Investigators were called to action for the protection of all the children under Sheppard’s care."

“Sheppard used the ‘blame game’ and did not want to accept responsibility for the beating of the children left in her care,” said Assistant District Attorney Elijah Brown who prosecuted the case with the assistance of Legal Assistant Stephanie De Alejandro and DA Investigator Tim Murrin. “It is unthinkable that a person would subject a child in their care to the level of injuries displayed on the child’s body.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center was also involved in this case from the initial interview and throughout the trial to aid in the protection of this child.