Firearm discovered on bus at Dillingham Elementary

For the second time this year, a firearm has been found at Dillingham Elementary in Sherman.

The firearm was discovered Wednesday by a bus driver and was possessed by a third-grade student. Due to the quick response, the weapon was intercepted and did not make its way into the building.

At the time of the incident, there were nine students, a transportation monitor and a driver onboard the bus.

The student was immediately removed from the campus and disciplinary action will be taken according to the Student Code of Conduct and state and federal laws, district representatives said Wednesday.

This marks the second incident involving a firearm at the elementary campus this year.

In January, a second-grade student was found with a firearm in their backpack after they told a classmate about it. In addition to the two incidents at Dillingham, SISD also had two other incidents involving firearms at Sherman High School and Sherman Middle School in October 2021.

The district is asking parents to ensure that any firearms are secured and inaccessible by children.

"Our chief of police and our other law enforcement agencies can provide information on weapon safety and assist with this critically-important safety responsibility, if needed," Dillingham Principal Steven Traw said in a letter to parents.

The Sherman Independent School District Police Department is continuing the investigate the situation.