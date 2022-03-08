Southeast Oklahoma legislative tour features chancellor, legislators

SOSU

Southeastern Oklahoma State University president Thomas Newsom and various SE administrators joined other area college officials, regents, legislators, and Chancellor Allison Garrett Friday at the Southeast Oklahoma Regional Legislative Tour.

The event was held at Pete’s Place restaurant in Krebs.

Chancellor Garrett provided brief remarks, and mentioned healthcare, engineering, and the teacher pipeline as three fields critical to education and the

future of Oklahoma. Garrett began her duties as chancellor on Nov. 8, 2021, and is the first woman to hold the office.

Also attending from Southeastern were vice president for academic affairs Dr. Teresa Golden, vice president for student affairs Liz McCraw, and director of university communications Alan Burton.

In addition to Southeastern, officials from Carl Albert State College, East Central University, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, and Seminole State College attended the luncheon.