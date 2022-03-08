Help could be on the way for those who can't pay their property taxes

Staff reports

Those who couldn't pay their property taxes this year could be in for some financial assistance to stay in their homes. The Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund Program, a result of the American Rescue Plan Act is now providing financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty million dollars has been allocated for every state to help homeowners stay in their homes, according to a news release from the Grayson County Tax Assessor Collector's Office.

Those funds have been allocated to the states to aide eligible homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020.

The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs is the designated state HAF agency in Texas to administer the funds.

According to Grayson County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Stidham, the program will help qualified homeowners avoid foreclosure as a result of delinquent mortgage or property tax payments.

“These funds are only available for property that is the applicant’s homestead,” he said. “Applicants will be required to upload a copy of their delinquent tax statement, along with other required documents, to the TXHAF website. These available funds are grants that the homeowners do not need to repay”, added Stidham.

For more information regarding qualifications and details on the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund Program, visit their website at www.TexasHomeownerAssistance.com or call 1-833-651-3874.