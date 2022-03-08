County continues burn ban while waiting for more wintery weather

With a light rain and sleet falling outside the Grayson County Courthouse Tuesday morning, county leaders approved the continuation of the burn ban put into place Friday by an emergency order.

GC Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said the area is dry but that is not the reason for the emergency burn ban.

"We had a number of fire service vehicles that were not working properly so our Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers asked me to declare a burn ban," explained Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

Somers told commissioners that about 50 percent of the fire departments in the county are impacted by issues with equipment at this time. She said though the area is experiencing some rain at this time, that can actually make it harder for departments to fight any fires that do happen because the mud caused by the rain can cause vehicles to get stuck in fields.

"All of our fire chiefs and the fire marshal are also recommending that we continue this just one more week. We know people have work to do. It's that time of year but we need the protection and help from the public," Somers said.

Commissioners unanimously approved the continued burn ban for at least another week.

That week is expected to be a varied one as far as weather is concerned. While some parts of Grayson County saw rain and sleet on Tuesday, other parts did not. The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday and Thursday call for high temperatures in the upper 50s on Wednesday and the upper 60s on Thursdays with lows for Wednesday night in the upper 30s with very little chance for precipitation.

However, Thursday night's low is expected to dip below freezing and Friday is expected to bring with it an artic blast that will drop the high temperature to the lower 40s and the low into the 20s with at least a 50 percent chance of some sort of precipitation on Friday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Sara Prater said it is too early to tell just where the rain/snow line will hit on Friday so it is hard to tell how much any one area should expect as far as accumulation is concerned.

High temperatures are forecast to rebound into the lower 50s on Saturday and then jump back to the 60s by Sunday when a warming trend starts that is expected to continue into next week.